Advertisement

Staunton City Council proposes taking over animal shelter as fiscal agent

The cat's room at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is often full, and they have...
The cat's room at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is often full, and they have many staffing needs.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council wants to take over as the fiscal agent for the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.

At last week’s city council meeting, councilors discussed the shelter’s future, and they agreed they want to be more involved financially. Councilor Carolyn Dull said she has heard from many advocates since Waynesboro put out a request for proposals (RFP) for the shelter.

“We got numerous emails and folks speaking in matters from the public about their concerns about the animal shelter and the lack of staffing and other issues,” said Dull.

When the topic came up, the council agreed unanimously.

“Staunton City Council was unanimous in wanting to support the shelter by volunteering to be the fiscal agent and, as well, looking at providing additional funding, so that staff salaries are at a higher level and that all their needs are being met,” she said.

Mayor Andrea Oakes said making sure the shelter has what they need is very important. However, she said Staunton has not met with Waynesboro and Augusta County regarding this matter.

Waynesboro put out an RFP on the shelter to help day-to-day management of the shelter. Local advocates have expressed concern over who might take over, saying it’s very important the shelter maintains a very low kill-rate.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last month's full moon known as the Cold Moon
First full moon of 2022 this week up in the sky
Sunday's storm
Snow continuing into the evening
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it
Snow falls in Harrisonburg on Sunday afternoon.
Harrisonburg police inclement weather Response policy in effect
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Craigsville IGA.
Armed robbery investigation at Craigsville IGA

Latest News

Locals participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge.
Local animal shelters benefit from #BettyWhiteChallenge
Augusta Health Patient Entrance
Augusta Health provides update on COVID-19 response
Shenandoah Valley roads improving, but high winds and refreezing pose threats
Bill would bar schools from using race in admissions