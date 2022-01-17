Staunton City Council proposes taking over animal shelter as fiscal agent

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council wants to take over as the fiscal agent for the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.

At last week’s city council meeting, councilors discussed the shelter’s future, and they agreed they want to be more involved financially. Councilor Carolyn Dull said she has heard from many advocates since Waynesboro put out a request for proposals (RFP) for the shelter.

“We got numerous emails and folks speaking in matters from the public about their concerns about the animal shelter and the lack of staffing and other issues,” said Dull.

When the topic came up, the council agreed unanimously.

“Staunton City Council was unanimous in wanting to support the shelter by volunteering to be the fiscal agent and, as well, looking at providing additional funding, so that staff salaries are at a higher level and that all their needs are being met,” she said.

Mayor Andrea Oakes said making sure the shelter has what they need is very important. However, she said Staunton has not met with Waynesboro and Augusta County regarding this matter.

Waynesboro put out an RFP on the shelter to help day-to-day management of the shelter. Local advocates have expressed concern over who might take over, saying it’s very important the shelter maintains a very low kill-rate.

