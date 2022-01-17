Very cold and icy overnight

SUNDAY: Remaining very cold overnight with temperatures slowly rising through the 20s into the low 30s. A few leftover snow showers until just after midnight. Roads a mess and icy. Turning windy by daybreak with winds gusting to 35-40 mph in the Valley, 50-55 in our West Virginia locations. Wind chills in the teens.

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Cold to start the day with temperatures in the low 30s. Plenty of slick and icy roads for the morning. A few peaks of sunshine during the morning, but staying cloudy throughout the day. Cold with highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds sustained out of the west at 10-25 mph, gusts up to 45 mph in the Valley. High winds across Grant and Pendleton County along with the Blue Ridge where we could see wind gusts up to 60 mph! Wind chills in the single digits and teens throughout the day.

A very cold evening under cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s. Skies clearing out by around midnight and very cold with overnight lows in the upper teens to around 20 degrees. Staying windy especially in the evening with winds gusting up to 30 mph in the Valley and up to 40 mph in our West Virginia locations. Higher elevations still experiencing gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chills in the single digits and teens.

TUESDAY: A very cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 20s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day and staying cold. Wind much calmer for the day. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. A very cold evening with temperatures in the 20s as clouds begin to increase. Turning completely cloudy during the overnight hours. Very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cold with more clouds than sun to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. More clouds than sun into the afternoon and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Cloudy overnight as a cold front passes, bringing a few rain and snow showers. Very minor activity. Very cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Very cold and cloudy to start the day with temperatures in the 20s. A few peaks of sunshine throughout the day but staying mostly cloudy. Staying cold with highs in the low to mid 30s. Mostly cloudy overnight and frigid with lows in the single digits to low teens.

FRIDAY: Frigid to start the day with more clouds than sun and temperatures in the teens. Staying very cold throughout the day with a few peaks of sunshine. Otherwise staying cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Cloudy and frigid with overnight lows in the single digits to low teens.

SATURDAY: A frigid start with temperatures in the teens. More clouds than sun to start the day but turning partly cloudy by the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Partly cloudy skies overnight and frigid once more with lows in the single digits to low teens.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.