RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) -

Governor Glenn Youngkin will address the Joint Assembly in Richmond Monday afternoon, two days after being sworn in as the commonwealth’s 74th governor.

Youngkin will outline his vision for the commonwealth.

The speech will be at 4 p.m. at the Virginia State Capitol and will be streamed live on WDBJ7 Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.