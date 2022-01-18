Advertisement

Cincinnati Zoo names baby penguin ‘Rose’ after Betty White’s ‘Golden Girls’ character

Rose is a one-month-old little blue penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Rose is a one-month-old little blue penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo.(Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) – Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden officials announced that they will name a one-month-old little blue penguin “Rose” after Betty White’s “Golden Girls” character.

The announcement came Jan. 17 as a tribute to White on what would have been her 100th birthday. White was a lifelong animal lover and champion of zoos and conservation efforts.

Cody Sowers, Cincinnati Zoo’s bird team head keeper, said in a press release that Rose is healthy and on track to move to the little blue penguin habitat soon. Rose will join the colony of more than 30 other penguins, and visitors will get to see her when the weather gets warmer.

The little blue penguin is the smallest species of penguin, growing to an average height of 13 inches.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last month's full moon known as the Cold Moon
First full moon of 2022 this week up in the sky
Glenn Youngkin
Gov. Glenn Youngkin enacts 11 day-one executive orders
Students at school in Harrisonburg High School
Masks continue to be required at Harrisonburg schools
Corey Goodson
Man killed in police station parking lot shooting identified
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it

Latest News

Rakayo Vinson was convicted of three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three...
Man guilty on all counts in Wisconsin shooting that killed 3
Sterman and Virgie Young have been married for 80 years. They have been separated since they...
Couple married for 80 years reunites in hospital after COVID-19 separated them
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013, during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion
School divisions around the Shenandoah Valley are weighing the decision to of whether to...
Valley schools weigh decision on mask requirement
Shenandoah National Park is looking for stories from former visitors of their family members...
Shenandoah National Park asking for Lewis Mountain stories as part of historical project