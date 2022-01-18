Advertisement

Department of Historic Resources releases inventory of items found in 1887 time capsule

Conservators recover several books from the 1887 time capsule.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources released an inventory of the items found inside the 1887 time capsule beneath the former Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond.

The time capsule was found on Dec. 27, 2021, about a week after a smaller box containing items from the statue’s builders. Those items included books, coins and other documents.

Conservators recover books, coins, ammo from 1887 time capsule

The entire inventory includes 71 objects altogether, with more than 50 items being paper-based and books. There were also “19th-century–era bullets, silver and copper coins, badges, wood-made items, and a “piece of a stone wall.”

“Conservators compared the box contents to the list of items recorded in an 1887 Richmond Dispatch article that circulated during the time the box was laid under the monument. Twenty out of the total number of objects that conservators cataloged were not mentioned in the article,” a release said.

DHR said Virginia Freemason William Bryan Isaacs oversaw the collection of the objects and chose them based on what he believed represented the “present age” of the time.

“Isaacs and his contemporaries did not intend for the box to be accessed and opened at a later date in the future. Contrary to the modern-day notion of time capsules, the cornerstone box was, simply put, meant for an eternity,” a release said.

DHR plans to release weekly articles about the items in both boxes on its website.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

