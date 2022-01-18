Dukes struggling on defense early in CAA play

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mark Byington and his coaching staff are searching for answers.

“We gotta keep working at it,” said Byington Tuesday when discussing the Dukes’ recent struggles on defense. “My staff has been, we have all been banging our heads in here, we have been trying to figure it out. I slept one hour last night. It’s on my mind. I am trying to work through it.”

JMU has allowed at least 87 points in three of its four CAA games this season. Hofstra, Northeastern, William & Mary, and Elon combined to make 51 three-pointers against James Madison. The Dukes currently rank last in the conference by allowing 83.5 points per game in CAA contests.

“The number one thing right now, the last two games, has been us giving up drives to the paint and these teams have been able to drive to the paint and kick out to three-point shooters,” said Byington, after William & Mary and Elon combined to make 29 three-pointers in JMU’s two most recent games.

Byington continued: “The next thing is we have been very spread. We get spread out and sometimes it makes it for a longer closeout. The last thing is, I think, it has been us just being a step slow. As simple as that...if we are there a step faster, that shot is contested as opposed to open.”

Despite the defensive struggles, JMU is 11-4 overall and 2-2 in league play. The Dukes held Northeastern to just 66 points in a 23-point victory but needed a historic comeback to defeat William & Mary. James Madison is scheduled to host UNCW for a 7 p.m. tip-off Thursday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.