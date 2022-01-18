Advertisement

Former JMU baseball star named manager of Fredericksburg Nationals

By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jake Lowery is moving up in the Washington Nationals organization.

Lowery, a star baseball player at James Madison from 2009-2011, has been named manager of the Fredericksburg Nationals. The team serves as the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Lowery managed the Rookie-level FCL Nationals in 2021.

Lowery is one of the best baseball players in JMU history. He was named CAA Player of the Year and the Johnny Bench National Catcher of the Year in 2011 while leading James Madison to a CAA Championship. He finished his college baseball career with a .310 batting average, 33 home runs, and 149 RBI. Lowery holds the single-season program records for home runs, RBI’s, and extra base hits at JMU. He was a fourth round draft pick of the Cleveland Indians in 2011 and also played in the Nationals’ organization, reaching as high as AAA in 2018.

