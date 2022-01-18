Advertisement

H.S. Basketball: TJ’s Top 10 - January 17

By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck ranks the best Virginia high school basketball teams in the WHSV coverage area.

TJ’s Top 10 - January 17

Boys Basketball

1. Eastern Mennonite (5-3 Overall)

2. East Rockingham (9-3 Overall)

3. Spotswood (8-6 Overall)

4. Wilson Memorial (8-3 Overall)

5. Broadway (9-4 Overall)

6. Buffalo Gap (9-2 Overall)

7. Turner Ashby (7-4 Overall)

8. Central (9-4 Overall)

9. Staunton (5-5 Overall)

10. Fort Defiance (4-6 Overall)

Girls Basketball

1. Luray (9-2 Overall)

2. Spotswood (7-6 Overall)

3. Fort Defiance (7-2 Overall)

4. Turner Ashby (7-4 Overall)

5. Wilson Memorial (6-6 Overall)

6. Strasburg (10-4 Overall)

7. Buffalo Gap (9-4 Overall)

8. Central (10-4 Overall)

9. Harrisonburg (6-7 Overall)

10. Broadway (6-7 Overall)

NOTE: These rankings include only teams from Virginia in the WHSV coverage area. Rankings will be released early each week until postseason play begins.

