H.S. Basketball: TJ’s Top 10 - January 17
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck ranks the best Virginia high school basketball teams in the WHSV coverage area.
TJ’s Top 10 - January 17
Boys Basketball
1. Eastern Mennonite (5-3 Overall)
2. East Rockingham (9-3 Overall)
3. Spotswood (8-6 Overall)
4. Wilson Memorial (8-3 Overall)
5. Broadway (9-4 Overall)
6. Buffalo Gap (9-2 Overall)
7. Turner Ashby (7-4 Overall)
8. Central (9-4 Overall)
9. Staunton (5-5 Overall)
10. Fort Defiance (4-6 Overall)
Girls Basketball
1. Luray (9-2 Overall)
2. Spotswood (7-6 Overall)
3. Fort Defiance (7-2 Overall)
4. Turner Ashby (7-4 Overall)
5. Wilson Memorial (6-6 Overall)
6. Strasburg (10-4 Overall)
7. Buffalo Gap (9-4 Overall)
8. Central (10-4 Overall)
9. Harrisonburg (6-7 Overall)
10. Broadway (6-7 Overall)
NOTE: These rankings include only teams from Virginia in the WHSV coverage area. Rankings will be released early each week until postseason play begins.
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.