JMU blown out by hot-shooting Elon squad

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered a blowout loss Monday evening.

The Dukes lost at Elon, 90-67, in a game that tipped off at 4 p.m. at Elon’s Schar Center. The Phoenix made 17 three-pointers and JMU never led in the contest.

Takal Molson led JMU in scoring with 19 points while Terrence Edwards chipped in 17 for the Dukes. Elon’s Kris Wooten led all scorers with 23 points.

James Madison falls to 11-4 overall (2-2 CAA). The Dukes are scheduled to host UNCW for a 7 p.m. tip-off Thursday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

