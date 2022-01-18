Advertisement

Lawmaker wants flags at half-staff once yearly for abortions

Virginia flag flying at James Madison University in April 2018
Virginia flag flying at James Madison University in April 2018(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of Idaho lawmakers has introduced a resolution that would have flags flown at half staff one day a year in recognition of abortions that have been performed since the medical procedure became legal nearly 50 years ago.

The resolution was introduced Monday in a Senate committee. The bill from Idaho Falls Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt would designate Jan. 22 as the “Day of Tears.”

The concept comes from a Virginia-based anti-abortion organization of the same name, which seeks to get similar legislation passed in every state.

Ehardt says resolutions are also being introduced this year in Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Mississippi and South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last month's full moon known as the Cold Moon
First full moon of 2022 this week up in the sky
Glenn Youngkin
Gov. Glenn Youngkin enacts 11 day-one executive orders
Corey Goodson
Man killed in police station parking lot shooting identified
Students at school in Harrisonburg High School
Masks continue to be required at Harrisonburg schools
Snow falls in Harrisonburg on Sunday afternoon.
Harrisonburg police inclement weather Response policy in effect

Latest News

Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech drops employee COVID requirements
Handcuffs graphic
Alleghany High School teacher arrested on child indecency charges
TSA officers found 98 handguns in Virginia airports in 2021, a jump from the 55 recovered in...
Virginia sets record for number of handguns found at TSA checkpoints
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 10,248 Tuesday