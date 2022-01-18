Advertisement

Lawmakers witness historic moment as Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears presides in the State Senate

Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears presided in the State Senate for the first time Monday afternoon.
Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears presided in the State Senate for the first time Monday afternoon.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia lawmakers witnessed another historic moment Monday, as Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears picked up a gavel in the State Senate for the first time.

Sears is the first woman to serve as Lieutenant Governor, and the first woman of color to hold statewide office.

She was sworn in on Saturday along with Governor Glenn Youngkin and Atttorney General Jason Miyares.

Sen. Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham Co.) welcomed her to the State Senate.

“It is so fitting, Madame President, that you would take the gavel on the day that this country has set aside to honor the great life of Martin Luther King,” Obenshain said.

The Lieutenant Governor is the presiding officer in the Senate, and Sears will serve as a tie-breaker when the chamber is evenly divided.

