Advertisement

Masks continue to be required at Harrisonburg schools

Students at school in Harrisonburg High School
Students at school in Harrisonburg High School(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced masks will continue to be required for all students, staff and visitors on school grounds.

The announcement from the school division comes after Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order ending the mask mandate in Virginia schools. According to the Associated Press, there has been pushback from some school districts across the commonwealth.

Youngkin seeks to make mask wearing in schools optional and no longer a requirement.

However, according to a letter sent to staff and families in the Harrisonburg schools community, “universal masking in schools has been an important mitigation tool and continues to be as we work through the omicron surge,” which is why they made the decision to keep the masks mandatory in their schools.”

The school division cites they will continue to follow the mitigation recommendations of the DCDC to the maximum extent practicable and continue to follow the federal requirement for masking on buses.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last month's full moon known as the Cold Moon
First full moon of 2022 this week up in the sky
Sunday's storm
Snow continuing into the evening
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it
Snow falls in Harrisonburg on Sunday afternoon.
Harrisonburg police inclement weather Response policy in effect
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Craigsville IGA.
Armed robbery investigation at Craigsville IGA

Latest News

Furious Flower Poetry Center
Local poetry center awarded $2 million grant
Snow from January 16th, 2022 Fishersville, VA
Wrapping up the January 16th snow
JMU blown out by hot-shooting Elon squad
JMU blown out by hot-shooting Elon squad
Evening Forecast 1-17-22
Evening Forecast 1-17-22