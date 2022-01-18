Masks continue to be required at Harrisonburg schools

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced masks will continue to be required for all students, staff and visitors on school grounds.

The announcement from the school division comes after Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order ending the mask mandate in Virginia schools. According to the Associated Press, there has been pushback from some school districts across the commonwealth.

Youngkin seeks to make mask wearing in schools optional and no longer a requirement.

However, according to a letter sent to staff and families in the Harrisonburg schools community, “universal masking in schools has been an important mitigation tool and continues to be as we work through the omicron surge,” which is why they made the decision to keep the masks mandatory in their schools.”

The school division cites they will continue to follow the mitigation recommendations of the DCDC to the maximum extent practicable and continue to follow the federal requirement for masking on buses.

