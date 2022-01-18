Rising temperatures through mid week before another blast of cold air

TUESDAY: A very cold evening with temperatures dropping into the 20s with some passing clouds. Nearly calm winds for the evening but more icy spots with any refreezing tonight. A light breeze overnight. Very cold with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cold with plenty of sun to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Some clouds at times for the day, breezy at times. Though not that warm, it will be the warmest day of the week. Pleasant with highs in the mid 40s. A few spots may reach the upper 40s especially if we have more sun. Dry for the afternoon. Clouds increase late afternoon and into the evening ahead of our next front.

Cloudy for the evening but temperatures early on staying in the 40s. An isolated shower or a few sprinkles late evening. Most of the moisture holds off until closer to midnight. The exception is for the Alleghenies where snow showers will start only for the Alleghenies after 7/8pm.

The rain will be spotty to scattered and generally light to steady in nature . There is not a lot of moisture early on. Then overnight temperatures start to cool into the 30s and rain will turn to scattered wet snow showers.

**A First Alert weather morning for Thursday with some snow during the morning commute and some slick roads possible**

THURSDAY: There will be some wet snow showers early Thursday morning as this front crosses. Temperatures will be right at freezing or even just a few degrees cooler. Roads can be wet and slushy with some slick spots, especially bridges and overpasses.

Accumulation will be minor. For most, 0-1″ of snow. Isolated up to 2″ where we have a heavy band. For the Alleghenies a trace to 3″ of snow. Then by mid morning some of the snow turns lighter and even a light wintry mix that can lead to some light icing. Staying cloudy and cold with temperatures in the low 30s. Late day partial clearing, highs only in the low to mid 30s.

Some clearing into the evening and very cold. Any lingering slushy or wet patches will refreeze. Quite frigid with lows in the single digits to low teens.

**Right now we are watching the potential for another system between Friday night and into Saturday. Our scenarios are: the storm stays south and east and we are just cloudy cold and dry. We could get skimmed with a few inches of snow if we end up on the northwest edge. Or the storm tracks right along the coast and we are looking at least several inches of snow. **

FRIDAY: Frigid to start the day with more clouds than sun and temperatures rising into the teens. Staying very cold throughout the day with a few peaks of sunshine. Otherwise staying mainly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 20s. Cloudy and frigid with overnight lows in the single digits.

SATURDAY: A frigid start with temperatures rising into the teens. More clouds for the day but also contingent on a possible storm system. Cold with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Cloudy overnight and frigid once more with lows in the single digits to low teens.

SUNDAY: Very cold to start with temperatures in the teens. More clouds than sun with highs in the low to mid 30s. A frigid evening with overnight lows in the single digits.

MONDAY: Another cold start with temperatures in the teens. More clouds than sun with highs in the mid 20s for West Virginia locations, low 30s for the Valley. A very cold evening with another night of overnight lows in the single digits.

