Tennis legend reveals cancer diagnosis

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chris Evert played in her first Grand Slam at age 16. She won 21 Major titles and became the first woman to achieve the top ranking in the world.

On Friday, the sports icon shared her stage 1C ovarian cancer diagnosis. After her sister Jeanne passed from ovarian cancer two years ago, Evert underwent genetic testing. The test results led to a preventive hysterectomy which revealed a malignant tumor in her fallopian tube.

Evert is now urging others to seek genetic counseling, since the test results may have saved her life.

Valley residents can pursue testing today through the Augusta County health screening program.

“The average risk for ovarian cancer is two percent in the general population. A genetic predisposition to ovarian cancer can raise that risk up to fifty percent,” said Augusta Health nurse practitioner Donna Markey. “One could find incidental cancer and this discovery could be life-saving.”

Augusta County Health offers an online genetic risk assessment that can be taken at any time.

Evert, who now works as an ESPN broadcaster, will be covering the upcoming Australian Open event from home while undergoing chemotherapy.

More information on hereditary cancer, along with an online risk assessment, can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.