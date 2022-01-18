VDOT focusing on secondary roads in the Valley, but slick spots remain

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Most main roads in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands are in clear to minor condition early Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Most secondary routes, however, are reportedly in moderate condition with significant snow or ice cover.

VDOT is currently focused on secondary roads, plowing and treating roadways around the clock. If possible, residents should avoid parking vehicles along neighborhood streets so that VDOT crews and contractors can fully clear snow.

Sunday’s winter storm dumped 5 to 11 inches of snow and sleet to the 11-county VDOT Staunton District. Monday afternoon and night brought blowing and drifting snow, and a hard freeze that created black ice on wet surfaces.

Ice forms first on bridges, overpasses and other elevated surfaces. VDOT urges drivers to use extreme caution in areas where ice may be present.

Here are the road conditions as of 4 a.m. Tuesday in the VDOT Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Minor conditions in Alleghany County. Clear conditions in Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County.

Interstate 81 – Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Frederick counties.

Primary roads – Moderate to minor conditions in Highland County. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Clarke and Warren counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Minor conditions in Clarke and Warren counties.

For winter weather road conditions, check http://www.511Virginia.org.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.