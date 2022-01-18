VEC commissioner off job

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The commissioner for the Virginia Employment Commission is out of a job.

A spokesperson with Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office confirms Ellen Marie Hess, the VEC commissioner, has been fired.

No other details are being released, but this comes after sharp criticism over how the VEC has dealt with unprecedented unemployment claims during the pandemic.

For the past two years, the agency simply couldn’t keep up with demand.

A General Assembly watchdog agency determined that the VEC needed more oversight and help last year.

