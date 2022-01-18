Virginia Tech drops employee COVID requirements

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is no longer requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo testing, though vaccines are still encouraged and vaccine rules for students are still in place.

President Dr. Tim Sands announced the update Tuesday.

The new directive is an expiration of Presidential Policy Memorandum 318 to align with the governor’s Executive Directive Number Two.

Testing will continue to be offered to employees on a voluntary basis.

