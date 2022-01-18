Wrapping up the January 16th snow

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A snowy Sunday! Here’s a look at our snowfall reports across the area from Sunday, January 16th.

Snowfall reports (WHSV)

Here’s a full list from the National Weather Service with a map in our forecast area:

This storm was a very complex winter storm, but let’s face it forecasting snow is one of the most difficult things to do within meteorology.

The three biggest factors with this storm was track, dry air and the cold temperatures. The colder the air is, the more snow you can pick up with less moisture.

Here’s a look at the dry air which helped to end the snow. We still had low level moisture in place which led to the icy flakes and sleet.

Here's water vapor from Sunday. You can see the yellow area- dry air working in for the evening which put the end to the snow making process in the cloud.

Now we still had sleet and icy flakes but that's from low level moisture.

The dry slot was a huge factor with this storm pic.twitter.com/IYJoMc47Fz — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) January 17, 2022

Here was our forecast for this storm. Yes the snow started a little earlier and we had more sleet at the end (We were expecting more icy flakes) but snow was right on par with our forecast. Impact was always the same, roads were the biggest impact because of how incredible cold it was.

This was not an easy storm to forecast, most snow events are not easy. In this storm being off by 0.10″ liquid equates to about 1.5″ of snow with this storm.

For Sunday (WHSV)

While a number can be important, it’s also not the only take away from a winter storm forecast. It’s important to focus on the impacts like roads, power outage potential, how icy surfaces can be. Is there going to be any icing, or is there going to be a lot of icing making conditions more treacherous. Closures and delays. Impacts are more important than a number. So it’s best to not focus on a single number and know there’s a range there for a reason.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.