Advertisement

Wrapping up the January 16th snow

Snow from January 16th, 2022 Fishersville, VA
Snow from January 16th, 2022 Fishersville, VA(Jack Cameron)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A snowy Sunday! Here’s a look at our snowfall reports across the area from Sunday, January 16th.

Snowfall reports
Snowfall reports(WHSV)

Here’s a full list from the National Weather Service with a map in our forecast area:

Reported snowfall to the NWS

This storm was a very complex winter storm, but let’s face it forecasting snow is one of the most difficult things to do within meteorology.

The three biggest factors with this storm was track, dry air and the cold temperatures. The colder the air is, the more snow you can pick up with less moisture.

Here’s a look at the dry air which helped to end the snow. We still had low level moisture in place which led to the icy flakes and sleet.

Here was our forecast for this storm. Yes the snow started a little earlier and we had more sleet at the end (We were expecting more icy flakes) but snow was right on par with our forecast. Impact was always the same, roads were the biggest impact because of how incredible cold it was.

This was not an easy storm to forecast, most snow events are not easy. In this storm being off by 0.10″ liquid equates to about 1.5″ of snow with this storm.

For Sunday
For Sunday(WHSV)

While a number can be important, it’s also not the only take away from a winter storm forecast. It’s important to focus on the impacts like roads, power outage potential, how icy surfaces can be. Is there going to be any icing, or is there going to be a lot of icing making conditions more treacherous. Closures and delays. Impacts are more important than a number. So it’s best to not focus on a single number and know there’s a range there for a reason.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last month's full moon known as the Cold Moon
First full moon of 2022 this week up in the sky
Sunday's storm
Snow continuing into the evening
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it
Snow falls in Harrisonburg on Sunday afternoon.
Harrisonburg police inclement weather Response policy in effect
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Craigsville IGA.
Armed robbery investigation at Craigsville IGA

Latest News

Furious Flower Poetry Center
Local poetry center awarded $2 million grant
Students at school in Harrisonburg High School
Masks continue to be required at Harrisonburg schools
JMU blown out by hot-shooting Elon squad
JMU blown out by hot-shooting Elon squad
Evening Forecast 1-17-22
Evening Forecast 1-17-22