BRAFB’s Food Finder tool available for the Valley

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Following another weekend of winter weather, many individuals and families across the region are experiencing hunger because they could not afford to both heat their home and buy food, according to a press release from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

For those facing this dilemma, BRAFB has an online tool to help find food assistance in their community.

Improved and re-launched in the spring of 2021, the user-friendly and mobile-accessible Food Finder tool can be used in 12 different languages and displays a broad range of partner and program sites. Search results can be filtered by service type, days of operation, distance and even the availability of evening hours.

In addition to the hardships stemming from winter weather, food prices also continue to rise. Food-at-home prices (e.g., groceries) were up 6.5% in December 2021 from December 2020, according to the latest Consumer Price Index. Meat, fish, poultry and eggs reportedly rose 12.5% over the same period.

At least one in 12 people in the Blue Ridge area experiences hunger, with children and the elderly suffering the worst consequences, BRAFB says.

“We are in the midst of the coldest part of the year, and with more winter weather on the way, many people are faced with the impossible question of, ‘Do we heat our house today or buy food?’” said Michael McKee, CEO of The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “We understand the gravity of these situations, and we are committed to offering resources to those facing these difficult decisions. We’ve already seen the positive impact of Food Finder, and we hope more across our service area can find help through the tool should they need it.”

For those interested in utilizing Food Finder, click here for more information.

