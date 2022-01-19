Dr. Michael Richards breaks down logistics for HHS2

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The opening of Harrisonburg’s second high school is two years away, but some of the details are becoming more clear. WHSV’s Bob Grebe spoke with Harrisonburg City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards about what the plans are.

Timeline for opening?

School officials expect to have a certificate of occupancy that allows them to go in and use the space December 2023. The HCPS programming committee recommends opening in the fall of 2024.

Which students will go where?

Dr. Richards said the programming committee used what is known as an assumption to determine that Thomas Harrison Middle School would go to HHS1, the current high school, and that Skyline Middle School would go to HHS2. However, the school board has not made a decision on that yet.

“The way a boundary decision works in Virginia is the superintendent has to officially recommend a boundary or several boundaries to consider to a school board. The school board has to then decide if they want to add some additional boundary options,” said Richards. “And then it goes to a hearing, and then it goes to a vote by the school board. So we’re not at that point yet. We do expect to start that process next month.”

Independent or shared use facility?

Richards said they looked at what the community would want.

“We had to have a high school for space reasons and support. That was a given. But what do they want in terms of two high schools? What do they want that to look like? And it was interesting because the community definitely spoke up and said, ‘We want independent schools.’ And what does that mean? It means they have their own colors, their own names, their own bands, their own programming,” said Richards.

The district has developed a plan to share newer STEM and CTE spaces between the two schools so they have the same resource. They will also share the auditorium at HHS1 to save money.

For ninth and 10th grade, students will be at their home school. As they get into 11th and 12th grade and look at more specialized programs like STEM or fine arts, they may want to switch schools depending on what the facilities offer. The schools will each have their own athletic programs, but may share a marching band.

Will the facility solve overcrowding?

Dr. Richards said their demographers have been accurate in predicting the number of incoming students and he is confident the overcrowding problem will be solved.

“If you just do very simple math and you say that each school can hold about 1,300 students, right? And we’ve got about 2,000. When we open the school probably closer to 2,100. Then you’ve got some room to grow still in each school,” said Richards. “And so that that’s very encouraging, and I think that it solves the problem very nicely.”

