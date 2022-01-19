Advertisement

HPD investigates pharmacy burglary

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On January 19, 2022 at approximately 3:30 a.m., police say two unknown offenders broke into the Medicap Pharmacy at 1851 Virginia Avenue.

The offenders reportedly used prying tools to gain entry through the front door but fled in a white sedan shortly after entering the business.

Investigators with the Harrisonburg Police Department learned that the same offenders had broken into a pharmacy in the Fishersville area of Augusta County approximately one hour prior to this incident.

Detectives from HPD and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to work together by sharing information, examining evidence and pursuing investigative leads.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, please call Detective Miller at 540-437-4404 or email him at greg.miller@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last month's full moon known as the Cold Moon
First full moon of 2022 this week up in the sky
Glenn Youngkin
Gov. Glenn Youngkin enacts 11 day-one executive orders
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Gavin Haynes mugshot
Alleghany High School teacher arrested on child indecency charges
Ellen Marie Hess
VEC commissioner off job

Latest News

Evening Forecast 1-19-22
Evening Forecast 1-19-22
Awareness is key to end human trafficking, law enforcement says
Awareness is key to end human trafficking, law enforcement says
The Shenandoah County School Board considered several factors in their decision.
Masks encouraged, but not required for Shenandoah County school students
Steps to take during a water line break
Steps to take during a water line break
Staunton city manager resigns as group rallies in support
Staunton city manager resigns as group rallies in support