HPD investigates pharmacy burglary

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On January 19, 2022 at approximately 3:30 a.m., police say two unknown offenders broke into the Medicap Pharmacy at 1851 Virginia Avenue.

The offenders reportedly used prying tools to gain entry through the front door but fled in a white sedan shortly after entering the business.

Investigators with the Harrisonburg Police Department learned that the same offenders had broken into a pharmacy in the Fishersville area of Augusta County approximately one hour prior to this incident.

Detectives from HPD and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to work together by sharing information, examining evidence and pursuing investigative leads.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, please call Detective Miller at 540-437-4404 or email him at greg.miller@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.