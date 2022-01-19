Advertisement

Ice cold shooting dooms Dukes in road loss at Delaware

The James Madison women’s basketball team suffered a road loss Tuesday night.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team suffered a road loss Tuesday night.

The Dukes lost to Delaware, 64-57, at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark. JMU struggled offensively, shooting just 31.1% from the field while making only 3-of-21 three-point attempts (14.3%) and knocking down only 8-of-19 free throws (42.1%).

Kiki Jefferson led JMU in scoring with 26 points. Madison Green chipped in eight points while former Spotswood star Stephanie Ouderkirk scored six for the Dukes. Jaylin Carodine hauled in 14 rebounds for JMU while Jasmine Dickey poured in 26 points for the Blue Hens.

James Madison drops to 6-9 overall (2-2 CAA). The Dukes are scheduled to visit UNCW for a 7 p.m. tip-off Friday night.

