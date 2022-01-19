Advertisement

Lord Botetourt High School football players shovel snow to raise money for new equipment

Lord Botetourt High School football players raise money for new equipment
Lord Botetourt High School football players raise money for new equipment(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Some high school football players have found a way to make some money for new uniforms while helping their neighbors.

Players with the Lord Botetourt High School football team shoveled snow to raise money for new equipment.

The team hasn’t been able to have a fundraiser for two years because of COVID.

The money will help the players get new uniforms for future seasons.

“We need new equipment. Our jerseys have holes in them, helmets expired, in need of new gear,” said Titus Hopkins, a Junior at Lord Botetourt High School.

The team has raised about five thousand dollars already.

You can still help them out, just head to a Bank of Botetourt location and make out your donation to the Cavalier Touchdown Club.

