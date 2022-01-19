Masks encouraged, but not required for Shenandoah County school students

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At a Shenandoah County School Board Special Called Meeting on January 19, 2022, the board voted 5-1 to make masks highly encouraged, but not required, for students while in the school building, effective January 24, 2022.

Masks will continue to be mandatory on all school transportation. School staff will still be required to wear masks while inside the school building, regardless of vaccination status.

The Shenandoah County School Board said they considered several factors in their decision:

Upon his inauguration on January 15, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order Number Two and Order of Public Health Emergency One, effective on Monday, January 24, 2022. The order states that parents may “elect for their children not to be subject to any mask mandate in effect at the child’s school or educational program.”

SB1303, a bill passed by the Virginia General Assembly, requires that school divisions adhere, “to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for early childhood care and education programs and elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” The current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers, and visitors in schools.

The CDC Order requiring masks on all public transportation, including school transportation, is still in effect.

The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Standard for Infectious Disease Prevention of COVID-19 requires that employers require employees to wear face coverings in areas of substantial or high community transmission, regardless of vaccination status.

The distance for determining a close contact in the event of a positive case is reduced to 3 feet for students if all students are wearing masks. If students are not wearing masks, the distance is 6 feet. Therefore, more students will be quarantined if not all students are masked.

A survey conducted by Shenandoah County Public Schools showed that approximately 57% of parents and staff would prefer masks to be optional.

Superintendent Melody Sheppard presented the above information, along with the current COVID-19 data, to the board prior to the vote.

“Our goal is to keep students in school and school open,” concluded Superintendent Sheppard.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.