Massanutten Resort give update on conditions, no night skiing Wednesday

Visitors at Massanutten Resort.
Visitors at Massanutten Resort.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Lights snow and snowmaking weather will make a return Thursday. The resort is 100% open and officials say it’s a great day to enjoy the slopes.

There is no night skiing Wednesday but there is a College Special: $45 Slope Use and $25 Equipment Rental.

Purchase tickets ahead of time to reserve a spot. Capacity limits are in place Wednesday and walk-up purchases are limited. For more, click here.

