Massanutten Resort give update on conditions, no night skiing Wednesday

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Lights snow and snowmaking weather will make a return Thursday. The resort is 100% open and officials say it’s a great day to enjoy the slopes.

There is no night skiing Wednesday but there is a College Special: $45 Slope Use and $25 Equipment Rental.

Purchase tickets ahead of time to reserve a spot. Capacity limits are in place Wednesday and walk-up purchases are limited. For more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.