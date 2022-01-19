Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Kiersten Ransome

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kiersten Ransome is a star senior at Fort Defiance High School.

She is a two-sport athlete and serves as captain of the girl’s basketball team. After her parents played basketball and softball, she picked up both sports at a young age. At Fort Defiance, Ransome quickly became a star point guard and is approaching 1,000 career points.

“Right out of the womb, I was ready to play. I was so excited playing basketball; I knew that was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” said Ransome.

As captain, Ransome sets the tone in practice and in competition. In 2020, she helped lead the Indians to a district title. This year, her goal is to reach the state tournament.

“She’s a great teammate and a good role model for her classmates,” said basketball head coach Mike Gale. “She’s also an example for the younger girls who watch her play.”

Ransome embraces the opportunity to impact the next generation of female athletes in the Valley.

“It’s an honor knowing that there are young girls who look up to me. It puts weight on my back but it pushes me to be a better person,” she added.

As an elite student-athlete, Ransome has learned the importance of friendships to maintain her mental health on and off the playing field.

“My friends give me constant motivation, and I train and compete for them,” said Ransome. “You have to work on yourself before you can work on others.”

Ransome is exploring opportunities to continue her basketball career at the college level. She posts a 4.2 GPA in the classroom and is interested in becoming a radiologist.

“She’ll be successful in whatever she chooses to do in the future,” said Gale. “She has the right mentality so she’ll be great.”

The local community will continue to follow Ransome as she excels on and off the court during her final year at Fort Defiance High School.

