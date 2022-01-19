Advertisement

Powhatan bobsledder to represent Team USA in Winter Olympics

Hakeem Abdul-Saboor
Hakeem Abdul-Saboor(Team USA)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A Powhatan and United States Army soldier will represent Team USA in the Olympics once again.

SPC. Hakeem Abdul-Saboor will travel to Beijing to compete with Team USA in bobsled.

“Army Soldier-athletes benefit from the focused training and elite facilities offered through the World Class Athlete Program (WCAP), all while serving their nation in the military. Keeping up with their uniformed counterparts, these Soldier-athletes have the opportunity to pursue a meaningful career as well as their winter passions and Olympics dreams,” a release said.

Abdul-Saboor previously competed with Team USA in 2018, placing 19th in the four-man and 21st in the two-man bobsled.

He graduated from Powhatan High School in 2005 before attending college at the University of Virginia at Wise.

