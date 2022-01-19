Advertisement

Troopers confirm 2 Marines dead in military truck crash in North Carolina

Military vehicle crash
Military vehicle crash(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Two Marines have died and several others critically injured after a military truck crashed in Onslow County.

The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210, that’s between Verona and Holly Ridge.

Sgt. Devin Rich with the Highway Patrol said the Marine 7-ton truck was making a right turn onto U.S. 17, lost control, and overturned.

The Marines were thrown from the truck.

Rich said they will be investigating how fast the truck was going, “but we do know it was a little too fast for the right turn.”

A total of 19 Marines were on the truck. The sergeant said he knows that two victims were flown to area hospitals.

The Marines are assigned to the 2nd Marines Logistics Group which is based at Camp Lejeune.

Onslow County has sent multiple rescue units to the scene, while Camp Lejeune tells us that base fire and emergency services are on scene providing support. Ambulances also came from Pender and Jones counties.

Troopers say U.S. 17 is expected to reopen shortly to traffic.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last month's full moon known as the Cold Moon
First full moon of 2022 this week up in the sky
Glenn Youngkin
Gov. Glenn Youngkin enacts 11 day-one executive orders
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Gavin Haynes mugshot
Alleghany High School teacher arrested on child indecency charges
Ellen Marie Hess
VEC commissioner off job

Latest News

FILE - The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks coffee shop, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in...
Starbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
FILE - Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991, speaks...
U. of Michigan reaches $490 million settlement over sexual abuse
Dr. Michael Richards breaks down logistics for HHS2