Staunton city manager resigns as group rallies in support

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s city manager has resigned from his role.

Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes called a meeting to work through three agenda items: interviewing candidates for clerk of council, consult with legal counsel regarding city manager and to appoint an acting or interim city manager.

Steven Rosenberg served as city manager to the City of Staunton since 2019, and before that he served as Deputy City Manager since 2013.

Staunton City Council’s closed session began at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and an open session began around 4:30 p.m. During that open session, Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes announced Rosenberg has resigned.

“He served in this position with distinction and is leaving our community a better place. While it was time for us to move on in a different direction, we wish him luck in his future endeavors,” Oakes said during the meeting.

Just outside, concerned citizens gathered to show their support for Rosenberg.

“The majority on our city council is engaged in a lot of issues that have led to unpleasantness in the city. This time it appears that they have either dismissed or forced the resignation of our city manager, Steve Rosenburg,” said Staunton resident Jack Chirieleison.

Chirieleison said he hopes to see more transparency from city council.

“We’re just here mostly to let them know that we object, we don’t approve, and we’re going to be watching all of their actions from here on out. We will be mobilizing and that the free ride for the majority is over,” Chirieleison said.

He also voiced concern over how much it might cost citizens to fill the position of city manager. In the public session, Councilor Brenda Mead echoed those concerns.

A press release from the city said Rosenberg will receive a severance package in accordance with his employment contract. Assistant City Manager Leslie Beauregard will serve as acting city manager until city council determines next steps.

