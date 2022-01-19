Advertisement

Steps to take during a water line break

By Julian Bussells
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With all the colder weather comes the potential risk of water line breaks. Harrisonburg Public Works says you can take some precautions to help prevent water line breaks by wrapping your pipes with insulation to stay warm.

You can also leave your water running just a trickle to keep the water moving in the pipes and you need to know where your water turn off valve is in case of an emergency.

“Every year when it gets cold we see an increase issue with water pipes across the city potentially freezing and breaking,” said Mike Parks, Director of Communications for the City of Harrisonburg. “There’s a number of things our residents can do to help us cut down on that, which not only saves us time, but also saves you time and potential damage to your home.”

Parks also advises you clear a path to your water meter outside your home for easier access.

