UVA Biocomplexity Institute suggests omicron peak could be near

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Data models from the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute are suggesting the peak of the omicron variant is near.

All 35 health districts across Virginia are currently reporting a surge in this variant of the coronavirus.

“Omicron has been unprecedented. I mean, we’ve had a really rough ride through this pandemic, and here we are at levels we never even really anticipated were possible,” Byran Lewis with UVA Biocomplexity Institute said. “The models from most recent and previous is showing a peak here in the next week or two.”

At its peak, 673 cases per 100,000 people across Virginia.

“Basically, we’ve all been exposed to omicron very rapidly. A lot of people have been infected, and that should give us some really good population and community immunity for future descendants of this omicron wave that’s come through,” Lewis said.

It’s still unclear how the omicron variant will adapt, but if it stays relatively the same, then case counts could drop back to levels similar to last summer.

