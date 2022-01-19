Advertisement

VCU changes COVID-19 vaccination policies for employees

VCU
VCU(Capital News Service)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Following executive orders and directives regarding COVID-19 from Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Virginia Commonwealth University is changing COVID-19 vaccination policies for employees.

Effective immediately, employees will no longer be required to be vaccinated, get a booster or report their vaccination status.

VCU employees will also no longer have to get surveillance testing or do daily health checks.

“Employees who are dually employed with VCU Health System must continue to follow health system vaccination requirements,” a release said.

More than 97 percent of faculty and staff were vaccinated at the end of the fall semester, with 95 percent of students vaccinated.

“With the concurrence of our Public Health Response Team, VCU strongly encourages vaccination and boosters. Unvaccinated individuals are more likely to become infected and hospitalized compared to those who are vaccinated. Vaccinated-yet unboosted individuals are also at risk for breakthrough infection and possible hospitalization,” a release said.

For more COVID-19 measures that remain in effect, click here.

