Virginia Capitol Police officer celebrates 94th birthday

It’s a special milestone for an inventory officer with the Virginia Capitol Police.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a special milestone for an inventory officer with the Virginia Capitol Police. 

Wednesday marked Joe Vass’s 94th birthday!

House Speaker Todd Gilbert and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears visited him to help celebrate.

Capitol Police say Officer Vass is now in his 79th year of public service.

