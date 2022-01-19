Virginia Capitol Police officer celebrates 94th birthday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a special milestone for an inventory officer with the Virginia Capitol Police.

Wednesday marked Joe Vass’s 94th birthday!

House Speaker Todd Gilbert and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears visited him to help celebrate.

Capitol Police say Officer Vass is now in his 79th year of public service.

All of us at @VaCapitolPolice thank House Speaker @cToddGilbert and Lt. Gov. @WinsomeSears for visiting today to help Joe Vass, our inventory control officer, celebrate his 94th birthday. Now in his 79th year of public service, he is a valued member of our Greatest Generation. pic.twitter.com/INravByRk1 — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) January 19, 2022

