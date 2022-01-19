Wintry system brings more cold air to follow

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy for the evening but temperatures early on staying in the 40s. It will still feel chilly, but more comfortable than our past few days and days to come. An isolated shower or a few sprinkles before 11pm. Most of the moisture holds off until after 11pm. The exception is for the Alleghenies where snow showers will start after 7/8pm.

The rain will be spotty to scattered and generally light to steady in nature . There is not a lot of moisture early on. Then overnight temperatures start to cool into the 30s and rain will turn to scattered wet snow showers as temperatures will be right around or just below the freezing mark.

**A First Alert weather morning for Thursday with some snow during the morning commute and some slick roads possible**

THURSDAY: There will be some wet snow showers early Thursday morning as this front crosses. Temperatures will be right at freezing or even just a few degrees cooler. Roads can be wet and slushy with some slick spots, especially bridges and overpasses.

Accumulation will be minor. For most, 0-1″ of snow. Isolated up to 2″ where we have a heavy band. For the Alleghenies a trace to 3″ of snow. Then by mid morning some of the snow turns lighter and even a light wintry mix that can lead to some light icing. Staying cloudy and cold with temperatures in the low 30s. Late day partial clearing, highs only in the low to mid 30s. A few afternoon snow flurries behind this system. It won’t be breezy, but with temperatures so cold, a 5-10 mph wind will create wind chills in the 20s.

Some clearing into the evening and very cold. Any lingering slushy or wet patches will refreeze quickly. Quite frigid with lows in the single digits to around 10 degrees. Wind makes temperatures feel like they are in the single digits, despite the lack of a strong breeze.

**Right now we are watching the potential for another system Friday night. Our scenarios are: the storm stays south and east and we are just cloudy cold and dry or we could get skimmed but any snow would be light and minor. Right now, what seems most likely is the storm stays south and to the east, but if anything, we could see a few light snow showers Friday night. It won’t take much moisture to lead to a coating. The best chance for snow will be east of 1-81.

Potential this weekend (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Frigid to start the day with more clouds than sun and temperatures rising into the teens. Staying very cold throughout the day and mainly cloudy. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s. A few light snow showers for the evening. This would be a dry, fluffy snow but with temperatures this cold any snow, even a dusting, will lead to slick and icy roads. Wind will make temperatures feel like they are in the teens all day, despite not having a strong breeze.

SATURDAY: A frigid start with temperatures rising into the teens. Slick and icy roads. Cloudy for the day. Cold with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Clearing overnight and frigid once more with lows in the single digits to low teens.

SUNDAY: Very cold to start with temperatures in the teens. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day but staying cold with highs in the low to mid 30s. We’ll see some clouds later on into the afternoon and evening. A frigid night with temperatures dropping back down into the low to mid teens.

MONDAY: Another cold start with temperatures in the teens. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day with a few passing clouds. A cold day with highs in the low 30s for our West Virginia locations, mid 30s for the Valley. A very cold evening and a frigid overnight with lows in the mid to upper teens.

TUESDAY: A frigid start with temperatures rising into the 20s. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s. A cold evening with temperatures in the 20s. Temperatures fall back into the teens overnight.

