Albemarle County sees more than 50 eviction cases in one day

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of people are facing eviction after a long day in court Thursday, January 20. This is part of a glut of cases coming after the eviction moratorium expired late in 2021.

The more than 50 cases set to be heard in one day likely comes from a holiday backlog.

“Landlords and their attorneys take some time off from evicting people over Christmas, and now we are what, three weeks from New Year’s? So now they are starting up again,” Caroline Klosko with Legal Aid Justice Center said.

Klosko says the eviction notices are coming from what she calls “usual suspects:” privately-owned apartment complexes behind the dozens of eviction cases. There’s three making up most of the cases on Thursday’s docket: Abbington Crossing, Squire Hill, and Barracks West.

Klosko says many of those living on these properties do not speak English as their first language, which can impact their ability to make rent.

“They have a big population of immigrants, Spanish speaking immigrants mostly. Those folks, mainly, just because of the language barrier and immigration status, tend to be more vulnerable,” Klosko said.

One big piece of advice LAJC is sharing: Show up to court on your court date. Klosko says another thing to remember if you are facing eviction, is that state law says a landlord cannot evict a tenant for nonpayment until they’ve tried to access rent relief.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.