Advertisement

Albemarle County sees more than 50 eviction cases in one day

More than 50 eviction cases were heard on Thursday in Albemarle County.
More than 50 eviction cases were heard on Thursday in Albemarle County.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of people are facing eviction after a long day in court Thursday, January 20. This is part of a glut of cases coming after the eviction moratorium expired late in 2021.

The more than 50 cases set to be heard in one day likely comes from a holiday backlog.

“Landlords and their attorneys take some time off from evicting people over Christmas, and now we are what, three weeks from New Year’s? So now they are starting up again,” Caroline Klosko with Legal Aid Justice Center said.

Klosko says the eviction notices are coming from what she calls “usual suspects:” privately-owned apartment complexes behind the dozens of eviction cases. There’s three making up most of the cases on Thursday’s docket: Abbington Crossing, Squire Hill, and Barracks West.

Klosko says many of those living on these properties do not speak English as their first language, which can impact their ability to make rent.

“They have a big population of immigrants, Spanish speaking immigrants mostly. Those folks, mainly, just because of the language barrier and immigration status, tend to be more vulnerable,” Klosko said.

One big piece of advice LAJC is sharing: Show up to court on your court date. Klosko says another thing to remember if you are facing eviction, is that state law says a landlord cannot evict a tenant for nonpayment until they’ve tried to access rent relief.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Remembering Caleb Scott.
Elkton woman’s tragedy inspires Caleb’s Law, now before the Va. General Assmebly
Last month's full moon known as the Cold Moon
First full moon of 2022 this week up in the sky
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health (FILE)
UVA doctor enters guilty pleas in child pornography case
A group of concerned citizens gathered at the entrance of city hall while a closed session of...
Staunton city manager resigns as group rallies in support
Motorists can expect delays in Augusta County due to tractor trailer crash
Crash caused delays in Augusta County

Latest News

Glenn Youngkin (File)
Finance reports: Youngkin raised big bucks post election
The governor's office says this plan aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven
Gov. Youngkin announces COVID-19 Action Plan to address strained hospitals, testing issues
Officers were able to identify the alleged offender as 49-year-old Kenneth Brian Harris of...
Waynesboro man arrested for child pornography
Lexington City and Rockbridge County Schools to continue masking, despite governor’s executive order