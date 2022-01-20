Advertisement

Baby hit in face with stray bullet in NYC

Police say a man with a gun chased another man down the street in the Bronx and fired two...
Police say a man with a gun chased another man down the street in the Bronx and fired two shots. One of the bullets struck the 11-month-old girl, who was in a parked car with her mother.(Source: WABC via CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:24 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - A baby girl just days away from turning 1 is in critical condition after being caught in crossfire while in a parked car in New York City.

The New York Police Department said just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bronx, a man with a gun chased another man down the street and fired two shots. One of the bullets struck the 11-month-old girl in her left cheek.

The baby and her mother were waiting inside a parked car while the child’s father was inside a grocery store.

Her mother called 911, and an ambulance quickly arrived to take them to the hospital. The baby is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Officers are still investigating the incident. There’s no word on any suspects or arrests.

The shooting is just the latest example of rising crime in New York City during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last month's full moon known as the Cold Moon
First full moon of 2022 this week up in the sky
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health (FILE)
UVA doctor enters guilty pleas in child pornography case
Motorists can expect delays in Augusta County due to tractor trailer crash
Crash caused delays in Augusta County
School divisions around the Shenandoah Valley are weighing the decision to of whether to...
Valley schools weigh decision on mask requirement
James Madison University has reported changes to their vaccine policies.
Valley universities report changes on vaccine mandates

Latest News

Bridgewater defeats EMU in latest edition of Poultry Road Rivalry
Bridgewater defeats EMU in latest edition of Poultry Road Rivalry
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Wednesday, January 19
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Wednesday, January 19
Student Athlete of the Week: Kiersten Ransome (Fort Defiance)
Student Athlete of the Week: Kiersten Ransome (Fort Defiance)
RPS reported nearly 28% of students are chronically absent at this point in the school year
Richmond Public Schools see rise in ‘chronically absent’ students