Bridgewater men’s basketball defeats Eastern Mennonite

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In men’s basketball, the Eagles beat the Royals 73 to 63.

Bridgewater improves to 5-8 and 1-4 in conference play. Sophomore Alec Topper notched a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Teammate Andy Pack added 15 points and 7 boards for the Eagles.

Bridgewater outrebounded Eastern Mennonite, and the Eagles hit four more three-pointers than the Royals. The Eagles had 36 bench points while the Royals only had six.

The Eagles are back in action on Saturday as they face Randolph at Nininger Hall. The Royals face Lynchburg on Saturday at Yoder Arena.

