Crashes to watch out for Thursday

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On VA-259 in Rockingham County, near North Mountain Rd; Rt. 613N/S (Rockingham County); MOUNTAIN ROAD, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.

The north through lanes and right shoulder are closed. The south through lanes and right shoulder are closed.

On US-340 in Augusta County, near Johnson Dr; White Hill Rd; Rt. 909N/S (Augusta County); Rt. 654E/W (Augusta County), motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.

The north right lane and right shoulder are closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

