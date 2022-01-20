Crashes to watch out for Thursday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On VA-259 in Rockingham County, near North Mountain Rd; Rt. 613N/S (Rockingham County); MOUNTAIN ROAD, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.

The north through lanes and right shoulder are closed. The south through lanes and right shoulder are closed.

On US-340 in Augusta County, near Johnson Dr; White Hill Rd; Rt. 909N/S (Augusta County); Rt. 654E/W (Augusta County), motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.

The north right lane and right shoulder are closed.

