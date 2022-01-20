Gov. Youngkin announces COVID-19 Action Plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an announcement Thursday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his COVID-19 Action Plan.

In a press release, the governor’s office says this plan aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven to provide hospitals, health systems, nursing facilities, and other healthcare providers the tools necessary to combat COVID-19.

The plan would also include issuing clear testing guidelines to prioritize the use of COVID rapid tests and providing more resources to encourage Virginians to get the vaccine.

Governor Youngkin spoke about this plan.

“Today’s announcements are designed to give Virginians the tools and resources needed to make the best decisions for their families, strengthen our hospital systems, and ensure a strong recovery as we encounter new challenges associated with the pandemic that has become part of our everyday life,” Youngkin said.

A spokesperson for Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association released a statement regarding Executive Order Eleven

“Through two years and five surges, Virginia hospitals and their staff have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, having treated and discharged more than 86,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, administered millions of vaccines doses, and conducted even more tests. In the past month, Virginia hospitals have encountered some of the most challenging circumstances seen since the pandemic began. A rapidly escalating surge has led to record-setting hospitalizations that are straining the capacity of the health care delivery system, its staff, and resources. Already weary frontline caregivers are being asked to do more even as the highly-transmissible Omicron variant has caused illness leading to staff shortages that make an existing health care staffing crisis even worse. An effective hospital response to this surge necessitates support from the public and partners in government to ensure continuity of operations so that patients can receive the care they need. That is why we sincerely thank Governor Glenn Youngkin for taking the important step of issuing an Executive Order to authorize hospitals and health care providers to meet the challenges they currently face. Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order is a welcome and necessary step to grant important flexibilities to frontline providers and Virginia hospitals as they continue to battle this pandemic surge.”

To read Governor Youngkin’s full COVID-19 Action Plan, click here.

