Johnson named CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson picked up a major award Wednesday.

Johnson has been chosen as the 2021 winner of the CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year Trophy after stellar season for the Dukes. Johnson was named CAA Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 3,779 yards and 41 touchdowns while adding another six TDs on the ground. He earned multiple All-America honors in his sixth season with the Dukes.

Former JMU quarterback Bryan Schor won the CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year Trophy in 2016.

