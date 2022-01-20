Advertisement

Lexington City and Rockbridge County Schools to continue masking despite governor’s executive order

By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON/ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington City Schools and Rockbridge County Schools announced Thursday they will continue to require students to wear masks in school, according to each district’s Facebook page.

The districts will continue to follow Senate Bill 1303 requiring schools to follow the mitigation recommendations of the CDC.

“While RCPS understands there are different positions on mask wearing, we believe that to continue the division’s success in keeping our students and staff members safe and physically in school for as long as possible, masks need to be worn throughout the school day by all persons within RCPS facilities,” said Rockbridge County Schools in a statement.

This comes as Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) signed an executive order letting parents decide whether their children will wear masks while in school.

“The safety and well-being of students and staff is the top priority of the Lexington City School Board. Following the recommendations of the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health has allowed us to keep our schools open for in-person instruction with a minimal number of positive cases and no in-school transmission this school year,” said Lexington City Schools in a statement.

Lexington City and Rockbridge County join Botetourt County and Roanoke City Schools as districts continuing a mask mandate.

