Local activist reflects on voting rights legislation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After many days and many speeches, the U.S. Senate failed to advance voting rights legislation.

Local voting officials say the legislation wouldn’t have changed many things in Virginia.

“I feel like Virginia is well ahead of the curve. The only thing we don’t have right now, is the same-day registration; however, there is a bill in that we would start Oct. 1, 2022, doing same-day registration,” said Director of Elections for Waynesboro Lisa Jeffers.

Local activists say they want every American to have better access to the polls.

“I don’t care if you’re a republican, democrat, independent. Everyone should get out and vote because that makes the democracy and the government more pure and more representative,” said activist Andrea Jackson.

The legislation comes after many states faced criticism for their handling of recent elections, but developments in the commonwealth have removed many barriers to elections.

“There’s really no excuse anymore. It’s everywhere. It’s so available. If you don’t understand it, give a director of elections a call, and we can walk you through everything,” said Jefferson.

Local advocates say they want those protections in place for every American.

“I have never experienced like voter discrimination. If I go to a polling location, it doesn’t take me that long, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist elsewhere,” Jackson said.

