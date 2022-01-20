Advertisement

London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger

FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a...
FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, reported a loss of $931 million in its fourth quarter.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An American Airlines flight to London had to turn around and return to Miami after a woman on the plane refused to wear a face mask.

That’s what American Airlines says happened on the Wednesday night flight. The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport without incident.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said Thursday that American Airlines staff dealt with the passenger administratively.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last month's full moon known as the Cold Moon
First full moon of 2022 this week up in the sky
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health (FILE)
UVA doctor enters guilty pleas in child pornography case
Remembering Caleb Scott.
Elkton woman’s tragedy inspires Caleb’s Law, now before the Va. General Assmebly
Motorists can expect delays in Augusta County due to tractor trailer crash
Crash caused delays in Augusta County
A group of concerned citizens gathered at the entrance of city hall while a closed session of...
Staunton city manager resigns as group rallies in support

Latest News

While some states are seeing a decline in cases, others are seeing their hospitals stretched to...
Rise and fall of omicron in the US
In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia
President Biden sparking confusion by suggesting an unpredictable response to any Russian...
Biden comments raise stakes in Ukraine
The governor's office says this plan aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven
Gov. Youngkin announces COVID-19 Action Plan to address strained hospitals, testing issues