Advertisement

Over 330,000 pacifiers recalled due to choking hazard

Over 330,000 FRIGG pacifiers have been recalled.
Over 330,000 FRIGG pacifiers have been recalled.(Mushie & Co/FRIGG)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Over 330,000 FRIGG silicone pacifiers have been recalled as they pose a potential choking hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There have been about 200 reports of the nipple piece falling off of the plastic pacifier shield, posing the choking risk, but no injuries have been reported.

They came in over 40 colors with different designs and sizes.

They were sold at Amazon, TJ Maxx, and other stores from April to December 2021.

The company that makes them said customers should stop using the product immediately.

To receive a full refund, customers should submit a picture of the product to the company before throwing it away.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last month's full moon known as the Cold Moon
First full moon of 2022 this week up in the sky
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health (FILE)
UVA doctor enters guilty pleas in child pornography case
Remembering Caleb Scott.
Elkton woman’s tragedy inspires Caleb’s Law, now before the Va. General Assmebly
Motorists can expect delays in Augusta County due to tractor trailer crash
Crash caused delays in Augusta County
A group of concerned citizens gathered at the entrance of city hall while a closed session of...
Staunton city manager resigns as group rallies in support

Latest News

While some states are seeing a decline in cases, others are seeing their hospitals stretched to...
Rise and fall of omicron in the US
In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia
President Biden sparking confusion by suggesting an unpredictable response to any Russian...
Biden comments raise stakes in Ukraine
The governor's office says this plan aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven
Gov. Youngkin announces COVID-19 Action Plan to address strained hospitals, testing issues
FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a...
London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger