Rescue crews pull woman from icy Rivanna River

By Max Marcilla
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A woman is being treated after being pulled from the icy waters of the Rivanna River on Thursday.

Rescue teams responded to Riverview Park in the Woolen Mills area around 3 p.m. after receiving reports of someone floating face down in the river.

The woman is said to be alive.

Rescue crews pulled the woman out of the river and into a vehicle. She was then rushed to UVA Medical Center.

According to Charlottesville Fire Department Captain Jonathan Williams, the woman was hanging on to a branch when first responders found her.

“She was starting to be lethargic, showing signs toward being unresponsive and just being very cold due to the temperature of the water and the outside temperature,” Williams said.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

