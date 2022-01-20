Staunton moves on from city manager and welcomes acting city manager

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton is making adjustments Thursday as they welcome an acting city manager.

Staunton City Council announced Wednesday, Jan. 19 after a closed session that their former city manager, Steve Rosenberg, has resigned. Mayor Andrea Oakes said they’re hoping for a fresh perspective from a new city manager.

“We felt that it was time for a new set of eyes to focus on the future for the City of Staunton, which of course will entail economic development and maintaining the charm of our beautiful city,” said Oakes.

City Councilor Brenda Mead said the resignation was not a mutual agreement among the council, at one point calling the resignation forced.

“It was also clear that some members of city council were blindsided with this development and completely unprepared to respond,” Mead said in her comments.

Every member of city council spoke highly of Rosenberg, with Mead highlighting many accomplishments.

“I think he left some money on the table, but I believe his love for the city led him to take the high road,” she said.

However, Oakes said the agreement, including the resignation and severance package, was amicable.

“It was an agreed resignation. Mr. Rosenberg is ready to move on with his future, and we wish him well, and I hope his future is very bright,” Oakes said.

Acting City Manager Leslie Beauregard has been assistant city manager since October 2019, and she said she’s excited to step into the new role, even if it’s temporary.

“I want to help in any way I can during the transition and I’m really excited to be in this role, and I’m really looking forward to working with city council,” Beauregard said. “We have a great set of department heads and staff, and especially the community, and I love being here in Staunton.”

Oakes said the search for the new city manager will begin soon.

“We’re looking for someone that will appreciate moving Staunton forward when it comes to being an economic engine and being able to really grow our economic base. Not only that, someone that will appreciate the charm of Staunton,” she said.

Rosenberg served the city through two historic floods and the pandemic.

