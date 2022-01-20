Advertisement

Tarantula-killing worm named after Jeff Daniels

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have named a tarantula-killing worm after actor Jeff Daniels, star of the 1990 film “Arachnophobia.”

A team of scientists from the University of California, Riverside recently discovered the new species of nematode, a type of worm, and named it “Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi.”

Their findings were published Monday in the Journal of Parasitology.

They named the worm after Daniels because in “Arachnophobia” his character takes on a deadly invasion of spiders.

In real life, the newly discovered nematodes infect the mouths of tarantulas, impacting their ability to eat, which eventually kills them.

As for how Daniels feels about the worm’s name, he said he’s honored by the homage to him and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Caleb Scott.
Elkton woman’s tragedy inspires Caleb’s Law, now before the Va. General Assmebly
Last month's full moon known as the Cold Moon
First full moon of 2022 this week up in the sky
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health (FILE)
UVA doctor enters guilty pleas in child pornography case
A group of concerned citizens gathered at the entrance of city hall while a closed session of...
Staunton city manager resigns as group rallies in support
Motorists can expect delays in Augusta County due to tractor trailer crash
Crash caused delays in Augusta County

Latest News

FILE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, cars wait at a red light during rush hour at the Las...
New vehicles to be rated on how they make drivers stay alert
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office on Tuesday,...
Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election probe
Dr. Fauci hopeful level of COVID ‘control’ is on the horizon
Dr. Fauci hopeful level of COVID ‘control’ is on the horizon
Dr. Fauci hopeful level of COVID ‘control’ is on the horizon
Dr. Fauci hopeful level of COVID ‘control’ is on the horizon