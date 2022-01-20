Two roads in Page County closing next week for railroad crossing work

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Tranportation has announced short-term closures are scheduled during the week of January 24-30, 2022, on two roads in Page County due to railroad crossing maintenance.

The affected roads are Route 723 (Eldon Yates Road) just south of Stanley and Route 661 (Sunnyview Drive) north of Luray. VDOT crews will have signs directing traffic on detour routes during the work.

From Monday through Thursday, January 24-27, Route 723 is scheduled to be closed just west of Route 768 (Donvovan Drive). Traffic will detour as follows:

East of the work zone, drivers will go east and then north on Route 768, west on Route 622 (Judy Lane/Park Road), and then south on Route 638 (Honeyville Road) to return to Route 723.

West of the work zone, drivers will go north on Route 638 (Honeyville Road), east on Route 622 (Park Road/Judy Lane), and then south and west on Route 768 (Donovan Road) to return to Route 723.

From Thursday through Sunday, January 27-30, Route 661 is scheduled to be closed just west of Route 611 (Vaughn Summit Road). Traffic will detour as follows:

East of the work zone, drivers will go north on Route 611, west on Route 662 (Rileyville Road), and then south on Route 340 to return to Route 661.

West of the work zone, drivers will go north on Route 340, east on Route 662 (Rileyville Road), and then south on Route 611 to return to Route 661.

VDOT says closure dates are approximate, and all work is weather permitting.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available here.

