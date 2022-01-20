Advertisement

UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) - British police say they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said one man was arrested Thursday in Birmingham, central England, and another in the city of Manchester. They were being held for questioning and have not yet been charged.

Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death. Akram entered the United States as a tourist about two weeks earlier and spent time in Dallas-area homeless shelters before Saturday’s attack at Congregation Beth Israel, in the suburb of Colleyville.

Two British teenagers were arrested as part of the investigation on Sunday and later released without charge.

