Waynesboro man arrested for child pornography

Officers were able to identify the alleged offender as 49-year-old Kenneth Brian Harris of...
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On Jan. 12, 2022, officers with the Waynesboro Police Department responded to a business on the West end in the City of Waynesboro for a report made by an adult female of an alleged unlawful creation of an image of another.

Officers conducted a preliminary investigation into this incident and were able to identify the alleged offender as 49-year-old Kenneth Brian Harris of Waynesboro.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for his residence, located in the 1300 block of 3rd street Waynesboro, VA.

Investigators seized and analyzed evidentiary items from the residence and determined Harris allegedly recorded juveniles and adults at different locations. Based on the investigation, Harris turned himself into the Waynesboro Police Department without incident for the following offenses:

  • 10 felony warrants for 18.2-374.1:1 Possession of Child Pornography
  • 2 felony warrants for 18.2-386.1 Knowing and intentionally create any video graphic or still image of a non-consenting person under 18 years of age.
  • 1 misdemeanor warrant for 18.2-386.1 Knowing and intentionally create any video graphic or still image of a non-consenting person.

Harris was later released on a $12,000.00 secured bond.

